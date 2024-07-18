Photo credit: Madison Mallards

Ian Paprocki might not yet be the best play-by-play voice in sports, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more unflappable announcer.

Paprocki was on the call for the Madison Mallards and Wausau Woodchucks as part of the Northwoods League Wednesday night, a collegiate summer baseball wooden bat league. And with two outs in the eighth inning, Wausau center fielder Max Galvin sent a foul ball back to the broadcast booth.

Foul ball 🤝 Broadcast booth pic.twitter.com/jlFZTUP5TC — Ian Paprocki (@ianpaprocki) July 17, 2024



“That’s fouled away,” Paprocki said before the sound of shattered glass and “oohs” from the crowd infiltrated the broadcast. “Actually, right off of our broadcast booth.”

“Shattered some glass up here. Everybody is okay. Some glass shattering in the broadcast booth,” Paprocki continued before seamlessly jumping right back into his call of the game.

The window may have helped protect Paprocki from a possible direct hit. But exploding glass fragments or shards can still wreak havoc on a person, potentially cutting their ear or something like that. Despite the potential danger of an unexpected foul ball toward the broadcast booth, Paprocki’s composure was unparalleled.

There have been plenty of instances where foul balls intrude broadcast booths. No one has responded to it more calmly than Paprocki. Seattle Mariners radio voice gave us a “holy smokes,” and former New York Yankees announcer John Sterling let out an “OWW” after getting hit with a foul ball last year. A foul ball shattering the broadcast booth window is surprising. But Paprocki’s elite poise should be studied in broadcasting classes for years to come.

