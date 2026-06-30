Credit: Fox

Morocco took down the Netherlands in a wild penalty shootout on Monday night to advance to the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s round of 16. And after the match, Fox Sports World Cup studio analyst Zlatan Ibrahimović put the loss on Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman.

First, Fox Sports analyst Thierry Henry explained that the “team that tried to win won.”

“They didn’t change their shape,” said. “They went about what they are, their identity.”

Henry added that “Morocco tried to win the game,” and the Netherlands “just [tried] not to lose it.”

Ibrahimović took it a step further with his criticism of the Netherlands (while also praising Morocco), and particularly regarding Koeman’s coaching.

Zlatan on the Netherlands and manager Ronald Koeman: “This loss is on Koeman because I didn’t recognize this Dutch team. And he lost with an identity that is not the Dutch identity. And that makes me angry. Lose with your identity, and try always with that. That’s who you are.” ⚽🔥📺🎙️ #WorldCup [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) June 29, 2026 at 9:41 PM

“It’s always sad to see somebody lose. But I think this loss is on Koeman because I didn’t recognize this Dutch team,” Ibrahimović said.

“And he lost with an identity that is not the Dutch identity,” Ibrahimović explained. “And that makes me angry. Lose with your identity, and try always with that. That’s who you are. That’s who you represent.”

Ibrahimović vowed to “wake up” American audiences after he was hired as a World Cup studio analyst in March, and he’s delivered in a big way with his honest, entertaining commentary that has drawn comparisons to Inside the NBA analyst Charles Barkley.

The Netherlands took a 1-0 lead into second-half stoppage time until Morocco’s Issa Diop delivered an equalizer.

MOROCCO DRAWS LEVEL JUST AS STOPPAGE TIME BEGINS 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/dGFLCXmmTJ — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 30, 2026

And Morocco completed the late comeback win on a winner from Ismael Saibari in penalties.

MOROCCO TAKES DOWN THE NETHERLANDS IN PENALTIES! ⚽️🇲🇦 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/XHchryOdgl — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 30, 2026

Morocco will face Canada in the round of 16 on Saturday, and the Netherlands goes home after a very disappointing World Cup exit.