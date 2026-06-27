Credit: Blake Dahlin – Reuters; Fox Sports

Fox Sports went with a more international flair to its 2026 FIFA men’s World Cup coverage this year, and the result is more moments like the one we got from analyst and legendary striker Zlatan Ibrahimović on Thursday evening’s studio show.

Remarking on the celebration among the Bosnia and Herzegovina fans as they clinched a spot in the knockout round of the World Cup in their first appearance since 2014, Ibrahimović was overwhelmed with emotion. Ibrahimović, a legend for the Swedish national team, has roots in the region. His Bosnian father and Croatian mother met in Sweden after leaving the region during the breakup of Yugoslavia.

The joy and unity from the Bosnian fans after a victory in Seattle left Ibrahimovic speechless.

“That’s what football is all about, bringing people together. And especially for Bosnia, how much this country has suffered, and to see this happiness makes me very emotional, gives me goosebumps,” he said.

“Because that’s my father’s roots, and just to see 70,000 singing, probably the Bosnia fans already won the World Cup. And it makes me happy, very proud over them and (to) see them also advance from the group stage. But the special moment is when the fans are singing, makes me emotional, I cannot even express myself good now … I’m just happy.”

Zlatan got goosebumps after Bosnia and Herzegovina won its final group stage match 🇧🇦@Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/52o54gntOh — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 25, 2026

While Ibrahimović has made his presence felt through his trademark cockiness in his first World Cup as a broadcaster, it was touching to see him embrace the communal magic that the tournament also brings. Bosnia’s draw against Canada was one of the surprise results of the group stage, allowing the country to live another week in the tournament as they prep for a massive match against the U.S. on July 1.

It will be Bosnia and Herzegovina’s first appearance in the group stage as an independent nation.

As the lone Eastern European representative on Fox’s coverage, Ibrahimović left a lasting impression on the audience by reminding them of the historical importance of Bosnia’s performance — and the impact it will have on fans in the country.