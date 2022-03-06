There have been plenty of f-bombs that have snuck into sporting event broadcasts over the years, from in-competition broadcast mics (especially with empty stadiums) to mic’d-up players to interviews to press conferences to alternate broadcasts. The latest comes from TUDN’s coverage of the Sporting Kansas City – Houston Dynamo MLS game Saturday, where a “”Yeah, motherf***er!” after a 60th-minute SKC goal (the only one of the contest; SKC is seen celebrating after the match above) picked up on a pitchside mic hit the broadcast:

mood in KC right now pic.twitter.com/7VrBLW87VM — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) March 5, 2022

That game was carried nationally on TUDN in Spanish, and nationally on Twitter with the TUDN feed and English-language announcers (part of a larger Twitter-Univision MLS deal). So it seems likely that both of those audiences caught this one. It’s unclear if the local audience watching on unaffiliated local station Spot 38 got it as well. And that’s not necessarily a huge deal; this does happen quite a bit, as noted in all the links at top. But it is funny.

[@MattDoyle76 on Twitter]; photo from William Purnell/USA Today Sports]