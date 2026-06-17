Morocco's Ismael Saibari Credit: Caean Couto-Imagn Images
By Drew Lerner on

A home World Cup and the associated American-friendly time zones are paying off in a big way for Fox and Telemundo.

Through Sunday’s matches, viewership for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is up a whopping 152% across Fox and FS1 versus the Group Stage average during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Fox Sports is averaging 6.66 million viewers per game, with record-setting viewership for the U.S. Men’s National Team opener versus Paraguay predictably setting the pace. That game averaged 18.04 million viewers per Fox’s updated figure, which includes first-party measurements from streaming platform Tubi, and Nielsen’s full Big Data + Panel measurement.

Telemundo is averaging 7.5 million viewers per game through Sunday’s matches, which is up 234% versus the network’s World Cup audience at the same point in 2022, per data from Sports Media Watch.

As for games not involving the United States, Brazil-Morocco led the way with 10.02 million viewers on Fox Saturday afternoon. It was the most-watched non-USMNT Group Stage game of all time for an English-language World Cup broadcaster in the United States.

Notably, the Haiti-Scotland match that led out of Brazil-Morocco averaged 5.99 million viewers while going head-to-head with the New York Knicks’ NBA Finals-clinching Game 5 on ABC.

Other highlights for Fox include 8.84 million viewers for Netherlands-Japan on Sunday, which is the second most-watched non-USMNT Group Stage game on English-language television behind the aforementioned Brazil-Morocco match. Ivory Coast-Ecuador set an FS1 soccer record with 4.72 million viewers the same day.

Telemundo is having a similarly strong start to the World Cup, often beating Fox head-to-head for the same matchups. The Spanish-language network averaged 11.2 million viewers for Brazil-Morocco, a figure that also includes streaming viewership on Peacock. It should be noted, Telemundo’s figures do not include the pre-match window, while Fox’s do.

Telemundo averaged 6.0 million viewers for Haiti-Scotland, 8.4 million viewers for Netherlands-Japan, and 9.2 million viewers for Ivory Coast-Ecuador.

As with all viewership comparisons to year’s past, this World Cup does not offer a true apples-to-apples look at viewership. This year’s tournament is the first World Cup to be measured with Nielsen’s expanded out-of-home viewing sample and the new Big Data + Panel methodology, both of which have served to increase audiences for live sports compared to prior years.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner