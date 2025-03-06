Photo Credit: Tariq Zehawi/NorthJersey.com/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final will be adopting something that has long been used at the Super Bowl and other big sporting events — a big halftime show.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino shared that the final will feature a halftime show.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with Global Citizen,” Infantino said on Instagram. “This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gianni Infantino – FIFA President (@gianni_infantino)

Infantino further elaborated on other events that will be taking place around that time.

“We also spoke about how FIFA will takeover Times Square for the final weekend of the FIFA World Cup in 2026, during both the bronze final match and final,” he added. “These will be two incredible matches, featuring some of the best players in the world, and what better way to celebrate them than in the historic Times Square in New York City. My thanks of course to Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans and his incredible team, for helping us put together these amazing shows. I also want to thank Chris Martin and Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalise the list of artists who will perform during the half time show, as well as at Times Square.”

The World Cup, which begins on June 11, 2026, will be hosted by the United States, as well as both Canada and Mexico, though beginning in the quarterfinals, the United States will be the exclusive host. The final will be held on July 19 at East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium while the third-place matchup will take place a day earlier at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.