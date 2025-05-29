Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

As Wrexham AFC continues its journey up the English football pyramid, FX will continue to document the Welsh side.

Unsurprisingly, after the club’s third consecutive promotion that now places it in the EFL Championship this upcoming season, FX has renewed Welcome to Wrexham for a fifth season, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The documentary series has followed the journey of the club’s promotion battles starting in the fifth division of English football all the way up through its promotion to the Championship. Now, Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, who purchased the team prior to the first season of Wrexham in 2020 and have been integral characters in the series, are one promotion away from the Premier League.

Not only will Wrexham get a fifth season, but FX also seems to be doubling down on the format.

As was announced last year, actress Eva Longoria has partnered with Reynolds, McElhenney, and the rest of the Welcome to Wrexham crew to launch a new docuseries centered around Liga MX side Club Necaxa. The spinoff series, which will be called Necaxa, will follow “a turbulent and transformational era at the storied Mexican football club and the steadfast supporters who never give up hope,” according to FX. The series will debut this summer.

Season four of Welcome to Wrexham, which chronicles the team’s promotion into the Championship, is currently airing on FX.