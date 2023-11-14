FX’s Welcome to Wrexham docuseries will be getting a third season.

Deadline reported the news hours before the season two finale on Tuesday night.

The series follows Welsh club Wrexham AFC, currently in League Two of the English Football League, which is owned by Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds. The club was promoted to League Two and the EFL earlier this year in the third season under the ownership of McElhenney and Reynolds, who bought the club in November 2020. The series was announced on a two-season order in May of 2021.

FX Entertainment President Nick Grad talked up the series in the third season announcement.

“The wild global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to the courage and vision of Rob and Ryan, the dogged spirit of the Red Dragons, and the hope and devotion of the people of Wrexham,” said Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment. “It’s a story that has only begun to be told and one that everyone can continue to follow along with in the third season. Our thanks to the creative team who captured these thrilling moments and everyone who achieved what seemed impossible only a short time ago.”

Welcome to Wrexham premiered in August 2022, following the pair’s pursuit of purchasing the club, the end of the 2020-21 season, and the 2021-22 season, which ended with a crushing loss in the semifinals of the National League’s promotion playoffs. Season two has followed Wrexham’s 2022-23 season, which ended with a National League title and promotion.

In addition to following the club, Welcome to Wrexham profiles the Welsh city, its inhabitants, and their relationship with the club.

Corporate synergy with Disney has also helped the club and the docuseries. In addition to the docuseries on FX, ESPN networks have aired Wrexham matches on linear television at times, including an FA Cup qualifier on ESPN2 last October.

Season three will premiere sooner rather than later, with sometime in spring 2024 targeted. That tighter timeframe is probably a good thing, as the series will spotlight the current season as it nears its end rather than after the new season begins. The third season would also likely end just before the start of the 2024-25 campaign, helping increase the hype around Wrexham going into the next season.

