Jun 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; USMNT midfielder Giovanni Reyna (7) celebrates after a goal in stoppage time against Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill (12) during a Group D match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Los Angeles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
By Sam Neumann on

The USMNT opened its World Cup with a 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday night at SoFi Stadium, scoring three times in the opening half for the first time in program history.

Paraguay defender Damián Bobadilla turned a Christian Pulisic-led attack into his own net in the seventh minute, Folarin Balogun converted a Pulisic feed in the 31st minute to make it 2-0, and Balogun added a second just before the break, curling a finish off a Malik Tillman pass, while becoming the first American to find the net twice in a single World Cup game since 1930. Paraguay’s Mauricio got one back in the second half, scoring in the 73rd minute, before substitute Gio Reyna closed out the scoring with a 98th-minute strike.

The night was also the World Cup debut for Fox’s lead broadcast team of John Strong and Stu Holden, who are calling their third consecutive men’s World Cup together. Strong remains one of the most accomplished, least-recognized voices in American sports broadcasting, set to call his fifth World Cup final in any sport this July despite rarely being mentioned alongside names like Joe Buck or Mike Breen.

On the Spanish-language side, Telemundo had Andrés Cantor in the booth alongside Omar Zerón, with Alejandro Berry reporting from the pitch. Cantor’s last World Cup assignment ended with him in tears on air, his call of Argentina’s 2022 final shootout win going viral around the world, and he’s told Awful Announcing before that bilingual broadcasting work like this “is something that keeps me alive.”

Both lead voices were locked in on every goal. Strong had the call for Fox on the own goal, both Balogun strikes, and Reyna’s stoppage-time winner, while Cantor delivered the Telemundo call across the same sequence, though only the Balogun and Reyna goals made it into AA’s clipped highlights below.

The USMNT’s next group match comes against Australia on June 19 in Seattle, with both Fox and Telemundo expected to have their lead broadcast teams back on the call.

About Sam Neumann

Since the beginning of 2023, Sam has been a staff writer for Awful Announcing and The Comeback. A 2021 graduate of Temple University, Sam is a Charlotte native, who currently calls Greenville, South Carolina his home. He also has a love/hate relationship with the New York Mets and Jets.

View all posts by Sam Neumann