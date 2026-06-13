Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USMNT opened its World Cup with a 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday night at SoFi Stadium, scoring three times in the opening half for the first time in program history.

Paraguay defender Damián Bobadilla turned a Christian Pulisic-led attack into his own net in the seventh minute, Folarin Balogun converted a Pulisic feed in the 31st minute to make it 2-0, and Balogun added a second just before the break, curling a finish off a Malik Tillman pass, while becoming the first American to find the net twice in a single World Cup game since 1930. Paraguay’s Mauricio got one back in the second half, scoring in the 73rd minute, before substitute Gio Reyna closed out the scoring with a 98th-minute strike.

The night was also the World Cup debut for Fox’s lead broadcast team of John Strong and Stu Holden, who are calling their third consecutive men’s World Cup together. Strong remains one of the most accomplished, least-recognized voices in American sports broadcasting, set to call his fifth World Cup final in any sport this July despite rarely being mentioned alongside names like Joe Buck or Mike Breen.

On the Spanish-language side, Telemundo had Andrés Cantor in the booth alongside Omar Zerón, with Alejandro Berry reporting from the pitch. Cantor’s last World Cup assignment ended with him in tears on air, his call of Argentina’s 2022 final shootout win going viral around the world, and he’s told Awful Announcing before that bilingual broadcasting work like this “is something that keeps me alive.”

Both lead voices were locked in on every goal. Strong had the call for Fox on the own goal, both Balogun strikes, and Reyna’s stoppage-time winner, while Cantor delivered the Telemundo call across the same sequence, though only the Balogun and Reyna goals made it into AA’s clipped highlights below.

USMNT scores first on a Paraguay own goal! John Strong has the play-by-play call for Fox. ⚽️🇺🇸🎙️ #WorldCuppic.twitter.com/aha08ZPlSf https://t.co/opoNnmKOWu — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2026

BALOGUN MAKES IT 2-0 USMNT! John Strong with the call for Fox. ⚽️🇺🇸💥🎙️ #WorldCuppic.twitter.com/DNxfUbhIfq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2026

The Andrés Cantor call on Telemundo of Folarin Balogun’s goal to give the USMNT a 2-0 lead over Paraguay. 🇺🇸⚽️🔥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/LLAxzUdtfU https://t.co/nnaljjen4d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2026

FOLARIN BALOGUN IS GOING OFF! 3-0 USMNT! John Strong with the play-by-play for Fox. 🇺🇸⚽️🔥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/VAa9tKc3rL https://t.co/nnaljjen4d — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2026

Andrés Cantor with the Telemundo call for Folarin Balogun’s latest goal to make it 3-0 USMNT. 🇺🇸⚽️🔥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/qKXmJtL61j https://t.co/3PX7MwBnYR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2026

Gio Reyna puts the exclamation point on a USMNT 4-1 win! John Strong with the call for Fox. 🇺🇸⚽️💥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/CmEfMlNEB9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2026

Andrés Cantor’s call of the Gio Reyna USMNT goal on the Telemundo broadcast. 🇺🇸⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/t65bXsMLw7 https://t.co/RGopkly5Ij — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 13, 2026

The USMNT’s next group match comes against Australia on June 19 in Seattle, with both Fox and Telemundo expected to have their lead broadcast teams back on the call.