Credit: REUTERS/Matthew Childs

The United States men’s national soccer team put together a stunningly dominant 4-1 win over Paraguay on Friday night in 2026 FIFA World Cup action at SoFi Stadium.

The game was also an enormous success for Fox and Telemundo.

In an announcement ahead of Saturday’s World Cup games, Fox revealed that the USMNT’s win over Paraguay averaged 15.986 million viewers across Fox and streaming platforms Fox One and Tubi.

The USA-Paraguay game is the most-watched USMNT telecast ever, and it’s the most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup Group Stage telecast in English-language history. The telecast peaked at 18.86 million viewers between 10:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET.

Historic Night, Historic Audience! 🇺🇸⚽️📺 The Stars and Stripes soared into the records books last night posting the most-watched @USMNT telecast ever and most-watched FIFA Men’s World Cup Group Stage telecast in English-language US history. pic.twitter.com/LILieJPU81 — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) June 13, 2026

Just announced on-air by our crew. – #1 USMNT match all-time

– #2 MWC match all-time (2022 Final) Only the beginning. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DM5d2fyxg4 — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) June 13, 2026

Later, it was announced that the Telemundo Spanish-language broadcast of USA-Paraguay averaged 8.9 million viewers across Telemundo, Peacock, and Telemundo streaming platforms.

It’s the most-watched USA World Cup match ever on Spanish-language television, and it’s the most-watched World Cup Group Stage match not featuring Mexico in Spanish-language television history.

🇺🇸 Telemundo’s history-making continues. With a Total Audience Delivery of 8.9 million viewers, USA vs. Paraguay on @Telemundo, @Peacock, and Telemundo streaming platforms: ✔️ Most-watched Team USA FIFA World Cup™ match EVER on Spanish-language TV. ✔️ Most-watched FIFA World… pic.twitter.com/LvUVMoubCy — NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises (@NBCUTelemundo) June 13, 2026

In total, the broadcasts combined to average a massive 24.886 million viewers in the United States.

Now, it’s worth noting that this is the first World Cup under the Big Data+ methodology, which has generally boosted live viewership of sporting events by roughly 15%. But these are still fantastic viewership numbers that surely have the networks’ executives very optimistic about what’s to come for the remainder of the tournament.

The USMNT’s next match will be on Friday, June 19, at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. local time in Seattle) against Australia in the Group Stage.