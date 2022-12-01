The United States’ final group stage match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup delivered another strong audience for Fox Sports and Telemundo.

Per releases from Fox and Telemundo, the game averaged over 15.5 million viewers across Fox and Telemundo’s platforms. The Fox audience in English accounted for 12.013 million viewers, while the Spanish audience on Telemundo, Peacock, and Telemundo’s streaming platforms added 3.5 million viewers.

❗️Spanish-language viewership for Tuesday’s Iran v. USA match outpaces final Group Stage USA matches in 2006, 2010, and 2014. ✔️ It is the 11th World Cup match to exceed 3 million viewers, more than DOUBLING 2018 (5) through the same number of matches (36).#MundialTelemundo pic.twitter.com/2Xj9Q4wRj4 — NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises (@NBCUTelemundo) December 1, 2022

This is the third audience over ten million viewers for the US this World Cup. The Wales match last Monday averaged 11.71 million viewers, and the Black Friday match with England averaged just under 20 million viewers. Tuesday’s match with Iran split the difference with the audience of 15.513 million.

The next US match takes place on Saturday, with a 10 AM ET match with Netherlands on the docket. The winner will face either Argentina, one of the pre-tournament favorites, or Australia next Friday.