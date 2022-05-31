Days before the start of this window of UEFA Nations League matches, a deal for the Spanish language rights in the US has reportedly been struck.

Per a report from World Soccer Talk, Univision and UEFA have agreed to a multi-year deal that includes not only the Nations League, but also Euro 2024 and 2028, the qualifiers for those tournaments, and the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for UEFA.

Last year, UEFA struck a deal with Fox Sports for the English language rights in the US. Earlier this year, fuboTV announced they reached a deal with Fox to sublicense some of the UEFA matches (including five Euro matches in each of the next two tournaments). When the full broadcast schedule for June’s Nations League matches was announced last week, fubo made out pretty well, and would exclusively air all four England matches. Given fubo’s cost for a full month plan and the lack of short-term, less comprehensive options, the announcement did not sit well with many fans.

While an announcement hasn’t come yet, the Nations League matches are listed on Vix, Univision’s streaming service formerly known as PrendeTV.

This is a good get for Univision, further bolstering their soccer library while also depriving their competitors of a whole lot of content. Given the dissatisfaction many felt last week when the Nations League schedule was announced, you’d assume a whole bunch of people will be looking into Vix once this announcement is made official.

[World Soccer Talk]