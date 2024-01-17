Mar 14, 2022; USA; Angel City FC Eni Aluko poses for a 2022 NWSL portrait. Mandatory Credit: NWSL photos via USA TODAY Sports

ITV analyst Eni Aluko says she has left Great Britain in the wake of nasty and sexist comments about her made recently by former soccer player and manager Joey Barton.

But Aluko also revealed this week she is seeking legal action against Barton.

Aluko revealed her situation in an Instagram post.

“Now, I’m open and honest and I’m human and I’m more than happy to admit that I’ve been scared this week,” she said in a video posted on the site. “I’ve genuinely been scared this week. I didn’t leave my house until Friday and I’m now abroad. It’s really important to say that online abuse has a direct impact on your safety and how you feel and how safe you feel in real life.”

Barton, a former Premier League player, harshly criticized Aluko and her ITV colleague, Lucy Ward, on Jan. 5 for their comments about the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Everton.

“How is she even talking about men’s football. She can’t even kick a ball properly,” Barton posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Your coverage of the game EFC last night, took it to a new low. Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward, the Fred and Rose West of football commentary.”

Fred and Rose West were infamous British serial killers. When ITV issued a statement condemning Barton’s remarks as “vindictive,” “contemptible,” and “shameful,” he doubled down, comparing Aluko to murderous dictators Joseph Stalin and Pol Pot.

Aluko said she is taking legal action in the situation, and wanted to share her story so people could see the impact of “hate speech.”

“I’ve felt under threat this week. I’ve felt like something is going to happen to me,” Aluko said in her video. “And I don’t say that for anyone to feel sorry for me — I say that for people to understand the reality and the impact that hate speech has, the impact that racism has, the impact that sexism has, the impact that misogyny has on all of us females in the game, in sports broadcasting.

Barton has dealt with sexist controversies before, as well as allegations of violence against women.

[TheGuardian.com]