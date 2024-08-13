via YouTube

While UEFA is reinventing the wheel for the group stage of the 2024-25 Champions League, it has made less dramatic (but still noticeable) tweaks to its intro video and iconic theme song.

FootyHeadlines got a look at the Champions League introduction video, branding, and theme, and while the changes aren’t significant, they’re still there.

Take a look.

For a comparison, here’s the video used last year. UEFA typically refreshes its Champions League branding every three years.

While the sponsor content clearly won’t be in the primary intro, the rest of the changes are subtle but evident. The Champions League branding has a bit more color introduced. The theme is also virtually the same with some minor (but noticeable) additions.

This is the first year that the Champions League will use the so-called Swiss model in the group stage. Instead of eight groups of four, with the top two from each advancing to the knockout stages, the group stage (now dubbed the league stage) has been expanded to 36 teams that will be dumped into one large table, expanding from six to eight matchday (and extending into January). Clubs will play four home and four away matches, with the top eight teams in the table advancing into the Round of 16 and the teams finishing ninth through 24th playing in two-legged playoff ties to determine the final eight teams in the Round of 16.

