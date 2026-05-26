Credit: Shadow Lion

Tubi is getting in on the 2026 World Cup action with a couple of well-known American footballers.

On Tuesday, the streamer announced The Other Football, an eight-part weekly talk show hosted by Fox Sports’ Rob Gronkowski and New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston. The show will premiere on Wednesday, May 27. with new episodes every Wednesday and a series finale on Friday, July 17.

The guest list for upcoming episodes includes Fox’s Tom Brady, comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt, Team USA stars Weston McKennie and Matt Turner, Sports Journalists Association president Darren Lewis, and London-born New York Giants player Jermaine Eluemunor. More guests are expected to be announced.

“Jameis and I know football, now it’s time to learn The Other Football,” Gronkowski said in a statement. “We’re jumping into the world of soccer with experts and awesome guests, and hopefully by the end of the series, we’ll actually know what we’re talking about.”

“Partnering with Gronk on The Other Football has been an absolute blessing and a whole lot of fun,” added Winston. “Gronk brings that championship energy, I bring that W mentality, and together we get to dive into the biggest sport in the world during the World Cup. I’m excited to learn the beautiful game, connect with incredible guests, and bring energy, joy, laughter, and passion to everyone watching on Tubi. This show is about competition, culture, and connection. Sports bring people together, and we’re going to have a blast embracing soccer and celebrating the fans all around the world.”

The show is produced by Shadow Lion, Tom Brady’s production company.

The show is a nice bit of synergy for Fox, which owns Tubi, as Fox will have the exclusive U.S. rights to the 2026 World Cup. Last week, Tubi announced the launch of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Fox Hub, a destination for Fox Sports and FIFA programming about the upcoming games and athletes, along with original and exclusive content. Tubi will also simulcast the FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremonies and two matches live in 4K: Mexico vs. South Africa on Thursday, June 11, and U.S. Men’s National Team vs. Paraguay on Friday, June 12.