The Fox-owned Tubi has launched a FIFA World Cup channel in advance of the 2022 tournament.

While there is plenty of archival content (which we’ll outline below), Tubi’s release notes that “every FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ match will be available for free on-demand and programmed into the channel as replays.”

The timing of when those replays will be available was not outlined in the release.

Here’s a look at the archival content which will be available on the channel, which is now live.

At launch, Tubi’s FIFA World Cup FAST Channel and on-demand offerings will bring viewers premium library content, including series and films highlighting past and future FIFA World Cup™ tournaments, such as “FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™: Qatar Prepares.” Additional FIFA World Cup™ content featured on Tubi includes: “FIFA World Cup Classics,” “FIFA Women’s World Cup Classics,” “Gold Stars – The Story,” “When the World Watched” and “Etched in Gold.” Fans will also be able to watch past matches from FIFA Women’s World Cup Canada 2015™, FIFA World Cup Russia 2018™ and FIFA Women’s World Cup France 2019™. Special FOX Sports Digital content celebrating FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will also appear on the channel in the lead-up to the tournament. During this year’s celebrated tournament, the channel will roll out event coverage featuring highlight compilation videos.

As of this writing, none of that on-demand content seems to be live (there’s a category for “noteworthy World Cup content,” which is currently empty). However, you *can* watch the widely-loathed United Passions, which I recommend as a hate watch.

This seems to be about in line with Fox’s streaming strategy, which has gone in heavy on authenticated streaming on the Fox Sports website and app and free streaming on Tubi. The lack of live games streaming will probably disappoint many, but the archival content should pique the interest of many.