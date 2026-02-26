Credit: imagn images

Gianni Infantino is a weird guy.

The FIFA President has taken it upon himself to act as a global ambassador for humanity, rather than contenting himself with running one of the world’s largest sporting institutions. FIFA’s reputation for regular corruption has now been replaced by Infantino’s desire to ingratiate himself with the most controversial of world leaders.

As the World Cup has been awarded to places like Russia, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia under his watch, Infantino’s bizarre personal behavior has been a sight to behold. The FIFA president has ranged from claiming that he felt African, gay, and disabled to creating a farcical peace prize to placate a Donald Trump temper tantrum over not winning the real Nobel Peace Prize. Trump then repaid the favor by inviting Infantino to be a part of his truly bizarre pay-for-play Board of Peace.

But whatever most people around the globe think of the Gianni Infantino act, he seems to have won over an unlikely ally – Tom Brady.

The GOAT of NFL quarterbacks and Fox’s current lead NFL analyst praised the polarizing FIFA president in a video shared by Fox Soccer. The corporate synergy given to Fox will air the 2026 World Cup, taking place throughout North America, reaching out to you through your screen like the monster from The Ring.

“I think Gianni (Infantino) is a man of the people, and he’s always out there celebrating the great parts of the sport.”@TomBrady on FIFA President Gianni Infantino ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/mQWu8UcgGX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) February 24, 2026

“What Gianni has done in terms of his leadership, his inclusion, I think Gianni is a man of the people, and he’s always out there celebrating the great parts of the sport,” Brady said. “I think he’s made great contributions to the world of football and getting a chance to know him and understand the kind of person he is, the values he represents, I think that really showcases itself within the broader goals of what football is all about. Football is for everyone. It’s a chance for all of us to connect globally over something that we love.”

Brady was part of the infamous World Cup Draw along with Wayne Gretzky, Shaquille O’Neal, and Aaron Judge to represent other major American pro sports. He’s also no stranger to the international soccer world as part-owner of Birmingham City in England’s second division.

But the description of Infantino as a “man of the people” is curious to say the least, given his relationship with world leaders like Vladimir Putin and Mohammed bin Salman. Just earlier this month, he shockingly called for calling for Russia’s international soccer ban to be revisited. And that’s not to say anything about the staggering prices of World Cup tickets throughout North America, which have been the source of much worldwide consternation as they keep going up on secondary markets.

Gianni Infantino may be a “man of the people” for Tom Brady and the company he keeps, but that’s hardly a view that’s shared widely across planet Earth.