Everyone’s favorite crazy Italian soccer announcer, Tiziano Crudeli was at it again over the weekend.

Crudeli is a commentator for the Italian TV show Diretta Stadio, which is featured on various affiliated local television channels in Italy, entirely devoted to Italian football, most importantly the Serie A. The show doesn’t show actual soccer games, but instead, shows analysts watching games themselves and providing commentary from the studio. However, this is not traditional commentary. It is more like a group of super fans of the major Italian teams yelling and screaming excitedly.

Crudeli is an AC Milan supporter himself. He’s been featured on Awful Announcing many times before, including a classic reaction to a goal scored by Carlos Bacca back in 2017. Here’s his latest classic reaction to a goal scored by Christian Pulisic that was the difference in a recent game with Genoa.

The United States Men’s National Team star broke a scoreless tie against Genoa to give AC Milan its seventh win of the season and put them at the top of the league. In the 87th minute, the American abroad buried a cross from his fellow USMNT teammate, Yunus Musah, into the back of the net to put the Rossoneri up for good.

Crudeli went absolutely berserk in the studio, getting in the face of his fellow commentators, chanting: “PULI PULI, SIC SIC, PULI PULI, SIC SIC.”

"PULI PULI, SIC SIC, PULI PULI, SIC SIC" Italians going crazy after Christian Pulisic's match winner against Genoa ?? pic.twitter.com/LdM2VOiTAn — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 8, 2023

Crudeli wasn’t the only one to lose his mind. On the actual broadcast of the match, another Italian commentator, play-by-play announcer Mauro Suma sang the praises of Pulisic and the United States.

“Yes, we can! Yes, we did! Yes, we all! Yes! Yes! Yes! USA! USA! USA!,” the announcer screamed.

"USA! USA! USA! YES WE CAN" AC Milan's Mauro Suma's reaction to Christian Pulisic's winner against Genoa ???pic.twitter.com/OwRx9W855T — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) October 8, 2023

More calls like these and perhaps American soccer fans around the world will be forced to tune in.

