Credit: REUTERS/Marco Bello, Fox Sports

Cape Verde lost on Friday, but won the respect of just about every soccer fan on the planet.

Representing a country of around 530,000 in their first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance, Cape Verde took defending champion Argentina to their absolute limit. In a match that will be talked about for years, they matched Lionel Messi and his squad 1-1 in regulation and went toe-to-toe in extra time before Argentina finally found a way to eke out a 3-2 victory and move on. Not only did Cape Verde come incredibly close to pulling off one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, but they proved to the world that they belong on the biggest stage.

“IT’S OVER! IN ONE OF THE MOST REMARKABLE GAMES IN THE HISTORY OF THE WORLD CUP, ARGENTINA SURVIVE!” John Strong with the call for Fox as Argentina holds off an incredible effort from Cape Verde. ⚽️🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pgLM5J8HSx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 4, 2026

Afterward, both Fox Sports soccer analysts Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović, legends in their own right, praised the tiny nation’s team and offered a poetic appreciation of their heart, passion, and accomplishments after the team finished the tournament with three draws, including one against Spain, and no regulation losses.

Zlatan gives his thoughts on Cape Verde nearly defeating defending champions Argentina in the Round of 32@Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/gnj9je454s — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026

“I can stand there and give applause to Cape Verde because it was all about Cape Verde,” said Ibrahimović. “Small island with big dreams. And they almost rocked a big giant. But these guys, they’re heroes. These are heroes.

“They became idols of that small island and they are stars. They didn’t lose any game during 90 minutes. Important to say. They almost made it in this game. I think the whole world didn’t believe it was possible.”

Cape Verde may have lost the game, but Thierry Henry says they won our hearts pic.twitter.com/yBBm4NB6dj — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026

“First, I’m going to have to go Portuguese on everybody now. Capo Verde, parabéns, obrigado [Congratulations, thank you],” said Henry. “You know what, I actually don’t care about what happened in the result and about right now, and I’m sure the Argentinians will think the same way because they didn’t even celebrate. They’re just happy to go through.

“The story is was and always will be Capo Verde. What I witnessed today is just like— when you believe that you can, that’s what can happen. Yes, I know they ended up losing the game, but they won our hearts. And I have to say, that’s just magical. Wow. Once again, obrigado, Capo Verde.”

Zlatan reacts to Cape Verde’s beautiful FIFA World Cup story 🇨🇻@Ibra_official pic.twitter.com/1SxFtVUzpD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 4, 2026

“They didn’t win the World Cup, but it’s a beautiful story,” continued Zlatan. “And sometimes you speak more about the beautiful story than actually the big moments. But this was a big moment for Cape Verde. Who would expect them to do what they did? This, the smallest nation in the World Cup, playing in [their] first World Cup, going through the qualification.

“This is big, big giants, and they did it in a good way. Actually, today they were playing, they were playing without fear, without respect, and they were playing better than Argentina, and they almost got it.”

High praise from two people who know a thing or two about what it takes to play the way Cape Verde did in the World Cup.