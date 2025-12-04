Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2026 World Cup will be one of the biggest global sporting events in the history of planet earth and Fox Sports is pulling out all the stops for coverage of the tournament across North America.

Next summer’s World Cup will be the first expanded edition at 48 teams. It will also take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Earlier this fall, Fox Sports president Eric Shanks said that it would be the “biggest logistical undertaking” the network has ever had.

And as part of their coverage, Fox appears to be building an All-Star team featuring some of the best and most admired soccer personalities across the industry.

Earlier this week, Fox revealed that they have hired NBC Premier League host Rebecca Lowe to join Rob Stone as one of the main anchors for the tournament.

Now comes the announcement that they have also hired CBS Champions League analyst and French soccer legend Thierry Henry to serve as one of their lead analysts.

Henry is part of the hugely popular CBS coverage alongside host Kate Abdo and analysts Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards. Not only is he one of the best strikers to ever play the game, but he’s shown himself to be equally as insightful and entertaining in the studio.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be part of the World Cup coverage for FOX Sports,” Henry said in the network announcement. “For me, the World Cup is the ultimate sporting event and to join the team and still have some involvement in the tournament, fills me with a great deal of excitement. The draw in Washington tomorrow means we are close to the start. I can’t wait.”

The Fox Sports announcement doesn’t specify Henry’s role with the network just yet, but it does say that he will make his debut during Friday’s World Cup draw.

Fox’s soccer coverage has often been polarizing compared to other networks and the elephant in the room is just how some of these new hires will mesh with the oversized personality of Alexi Lalas.

If Fox asks someone like Thierry Henry to work around the in-your-face schtick of Alexi Lalas, then this is going to end up being a disappointment. But hopefully with the network bringing in big names like Lowe and Henry, maybe it means we will see a reshaped idea of the type of coverage that the world’s biggest sporting event truly deserves.