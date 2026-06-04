Credit: imagn images via Reuters Connect

Before it kicks off, the story of the 2026 World Cup has been the commercialization of the event overshadowing the actual tournament.

From insane ticket prices and government investigations into unfair practices to local controversies over travel costs to the existence of a World Cup Final halftime show for the first time ever, FIFA’s unending quest for revenue has left a bad taste in the mouths of soccer fans before the first whistle even blows.

Another element of this year’s World Cup that will be tough for soccer purists to handle is the possibility that mandatory hydration breaks would be used as a way to insert commercials into places where they have not been before. But at least one network is not taking the bait.

Spanish-language broadcaster Telemundo has publicly committed to not airing commercials during those breaks in spite of FIFA allowing networks the opportunity to do so.

“We’re going to be staying on the match feed,” Miguel Lorenzo, Telemundo Enterprises’ senior vice president of sports content told Sports Business Journal. “Fans are going to be able to watch the players and the coach interactions. We’ll be having important match replays. Our commentators will be analyzing the moments. None of that will be interrupted in any way. Our goal is to create an authentic World Cup viewing experience. We think we can do that in a lot of ways, and one of the most impactful ways is by never leaving the pitch once the clock starts running.”

One of the benefits of staying with the players was the viral scene during the friendly match between the USA and Senegal that saw USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino huddled with his players. That was a moment that would have been missed if viewers were in a commercial break.

We have yet to hear what Fox Sports will do with the opportunity for increased ad dollars and commercial revenue. But they will now have the choice to follow in Telemundo’s footsteps and preserve the sanctity of soccer broadcasts or chase the bag.