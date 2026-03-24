Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Apple TV’s lead MLS analyst is teaming up with Yahoo Sports for the World Cup.

Taylor Twellman, the former ESPN soccer analyst who has since joined Apple TV’s coverage of MLS, will contribute content to Yahoo Sports during this summer’s FIFA World Cup hosted in North America, per Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports. Twellman will appear on Yahoo’s digital programs including Yahoo Sports Daily, hosted by Caroline Fenton and Jason Fitz, and The Cooligans, starring soccer-obsessed comedians Alexis Guerreros and Christian Polanco.

“It really just came down to old-school relationships,” Twellman said of the partnership. As Front Office Sports notes, the move will reunite Twellman with Yahoo Media Group president Ryan Spoon and Yahoo Sports’ Matt Ufford, both of whom the soccer analyst overlapped with at ESPN.

Twellman has been one of the leading voices on the U.S. Men’s National Team since his ESPN tenure, which included a long stint calling the team’s games before the network failed to retain the last of its international soccer rights in 2022. Since departing ESPN for Apple in 2023, Twellman has stayed front-and-center in media circles, strongly advocating for MLS as the league tries to capitalize on the Lionel Messi-bump.

Despite not having called a USMNT game in years, Twellman is still seen as one of the most authoritative figures in American media when it comes to the state of U.S. Soccer. He’s someone whose opinion fans will seek out when big news hits.

“Taylor continues to be one of the most compelling voices in soccer. His smart, engaging analysis will elevate our growing video coverage across Yahoo Sports, social, YouTube, and FAST this summer,” Spoon told Front Office Sports.

Given his stature, Twellman should prove to be a huge pickup for Yahoo’s World Cup coverage this summer.