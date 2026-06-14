Credit: Telemunfo, KDFW

One of the requirements to host a FIFA World Cup is that your stadiums have to have natural grass fields.

And where there’s grass, you need water to keep it green, especially when temperatures are in the 80s and 90s. That means lots and lots of sprinklers.

While that’s great for keeping the grass healthy, it’s wreaking havoc on media members who are trying to broadcast nearby.

Just ask former U.S. soccer player and current Telemundo commentator Jozy Altidore, who got splashed during a live discussion on the pitch on Saturday.

While Altidore didn’t see it coming, Jeff Kolb and Steven Dial with Fox-affiliate KDFW knew the risks when they started a live hit from AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday. While they tried to power through, they saw the spray heading in their direction and narrowly avoided disaster.

“It’s coming!” said Dial just in time.

This is becoming a theme during the World Cup. Fox affiliate KDFW was doing a live hit from AT&T Stadium in Arlington and they got hit by the sprinklers. Jeff Kolb and Steven Dial got wet. [image or embed] — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites.bsky.social) June 14, 2026 at 12:13 PM

Something tells us there are plenty more sprinkler-related media disasters ahead in this World Cup.

Such issues are somewhat normal in the world of soccer broadcasting. CBS Sports’ Champions League crew barely avoided getting drenched by a particularly intense sprinkler back in 2023.

CBS’s soccer crew just barely escapes the sprinklers…and @kate_abdo’s S-bomb. 😂 pic.twitter.com/BlX8LSg63L — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 17, 2023

And just last year, Sacha Kljestan and Kaylyn Kyle got absolutely soaked by sprinklers while trying to dodge them during an MLS All-Star pregame hit on Apple.

Sacha Kljestan & Kaylyn Kyle went on the field just before the sprinklers were turned on and you’ll never guess what happened next pic.twitter.com/Hw43Bz4tl4 — CJ Fogler 🫡 (@cjzero) July 24, 2025

Head on a swivel out there, everyone.