A Croatia disallowed goal vs. Portugal led to plenty of reaction on social media. Credit: Fox; Scott Van Pelt on X Credit: Fox; Scott Van Pelt on X
By Matt Clapp on

Croatia was knocked out of the World Cup in a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s round of 32 on Thursday night in Toronto.

It appeared that Croatia’s Josko Gvardiol had delivered one of the most dramatic equalizers in World Cup history, 12 minutes into stoppage time.

However, the goal was disallowed due to an offside ruling after a VAR review determined that the ball touched the head of Croatia’s Igor Matanovic before the goal.

Rather than being in a 2-2 tie with the chance to advance to the round of 16, Croatia’s World Cup run ended just minutes later.

Here’s a look at how the sports media world reacted to the stunning turn of events:

While it’s a very unfortunate way for Croatia to go out, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will gladly take a World Cup knockout-stage win any way they can get it.

Portugal moves on to face Spain in the round of 16 on Monday at 3 p.m. ET in Arlington, TX.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp