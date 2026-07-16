Tom Brady and the sports media world react to Lionel Messi and Argentina stunning England in the World Cup semifinal. Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian; Tom Brady on X Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian; Tom Brady on X
By Matt Clapp on

Defending tournament champion Argentina scored two goals in the final minutes to stun England with a 2-1 comeback victory on Wednesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Trailing 1-0, Enzo Fernández drilled an equalizer for Argentina in the 85th minute.

And just two minutes into stoppage time, Lionel Messi delivered a perfect cross that Lautaro Martínez took advantage of for the go-ahead Argentina goal.

It’s yet another remarkable comeback and victory for the resilient Argentina squad, and it’s more heartbreak that England and its fans are way too used to.

Viewers around the globe couldn’t believe what they were watching, and even many in the sports media world offered stunned commentary on social media as Argentina’s comeback played out.

Here’s a look at how the sports media world reacted to Argentina’s comeback win over England:

Argentina will look to become a back-to-back World Cup champion when it faces Spain in the final on Sunday (3 p.m. ET) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp