Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian; Tom Brady on X

Defending tournament champion Argentina scored two goals in the final minutes to stun England with a 2-1 comeback victory on Wednesday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals.

Trailing 1-0, Enzo Fernández drilled an equalizer for Argentina in the 85th minute.

“ENZO FERNÁNDEZZZZZZZZZ! ARGENTINA! THEY ALWAYS FIND A WAY! AND THEY’VE TIED THE GAME!” John Strong with the call for Fox. ⚽️💥🇦🇷🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/xgSIYCerzJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

And just two minutes into stoppage time, Lionel Messi delivered a perfect cross that Lautaro Martínez took advantage of for the go-ahead Argentina goal.

MESSI DELIVERS AN INSANE CROSS TO LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ AND ARGENTINA TAKES THE LEAD IN STOPPAGE TIME! John Strong with the call for Fox. ⚽️💥🇦🇷🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/tccgEaH92t — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2026

It’s yet another remarkable comeback and victory for the resilient Argentina squad, and it’s more heartbreak that England and its fans are way too used to.

Viewers around the globe couldn’t believe what they were watching, and even many in the sports media world offered stunned commentary on social media as Argentina’s comeback played out.

Here’s a look at how the sports media world reacted to Argentina’s comeback win over England:

Oh my god 🤯 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2026

If a Boston team lost in the way England just did, I’d honestly need medical attention. And I think my buddy Hench would be dead. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) July 15, 2026

The better team won the football match in Atlanta. Congratulations Argentina. But England and Tuchel will kick themselves for sitting on a 1-0 lead. Invited a very good team to camp out in the box. Result was inevitable after that. Could have been 4-1. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) July 15, 2026

If he wasn’t there already—Messi firmly planting himself into the “greatest athlete of all time” conversation with this WC run — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) July 15, 2026

The theme of this World Cup is Countries Where People Eat Dinner Two Hours Later Than I Personally Prefer — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 15, 2026

THIS TOURNAMENT — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 15, 2026

You have to respect England. They always find a way to lose in the worst possible way. — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) July 15, 2026

The closest comp to Messi is Michael Jordan. He just looks different playing against the greatest players in the world. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) July 15, 2026

death, taxes and Argentina comebacks — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) July 15, 2026

What a game. Messi – for the cap of arguably the greatest career in the history of world sport on Sunday. 👀 — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) July 15, 2026

I was thinking Thomas Tuchel was the European version of Larry Brown. Now more like the Euro Kyle Shanahan. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) July 15, 2026

between the NBA Playoffs and this year’s World Cup … these past few months have been incredible in sports. wow. — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) July 15, 2026

I thought that England had a Knicks thing going on, that this was finally the one after a 60-year World Cup drought. A brutal way to lose in the semis. https://t.co/ffZRcH02UL — Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) July 15, 2026

This World Cup has been nothing short of spectacular. The reigning champs, down 84 minutes in, finally broke through then produced this. Time and again, they have found a way behind a GOAT. That will play. Argentina. Spain. Sunday. For the title! pic.twitter.com/cn09W2SkAF — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) July 15, 2026

Argentina will look to become a back-to-back World Cup champion when it faces Spain in the final on Sunday (3 p.m. ET) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.