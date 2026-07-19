Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

For the second time ever, Spain has won the men’s FIFA World Cup. Spain held off Lionel Messi and Argentina 1-0 in the 2206 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game’s only goal came when Spain’s Ferran Torres found the back of the net in extra time.

Here, we’ll share how Spain’s goal and the final seconds looked and sounded on broadcasts, including Fox and Telemundo, as well as La 1 and Radio Marca in Spain.

John Strong and Stu Holden had the broadcasting duties for Fox. Here’s the Torres goal with Strong’s play-by-play commentary:

SPAIN TAKES THE LEAD IN EXTRA TIME! John Strong has the World Cup final call for Fox. ⚽️🇪🇸🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rMv7Rn3Fp1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 19, 2026

Strong: “IT’S A GOAL! IT’S FERRAN TORRES!”

And here’s Strong’s call as the final whistle sounded:

“SPAIN, FOR THE SECOND TIME IN THEIR HISTORY, HAVE WON THE WORLD CUP!” John Strong with the call for Fox. ⚽️🇪🇸🏆🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/8kxrdCx4RN — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 19, 2026

Strong: “SPAIN, FOR THE SECOND TIME IN THEIR HISTORY, HAVE WON THE WORLD CUP!”

Legendary Spanish-language announcer Andrés Cantor, known for his “¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!” calls, had play-by-play for Telemundo.

The Andrés Cantor call on Telemundo of Spain winning the World Cup. ⚽️🇪🇸🏆🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/WpCNVQlGZ2 https://t.co/0sZ2ylhGuj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 19, 2026

How about the winning goal as it looked and sounded on television in Spain?

Francisco José Caro and Gaizka Mendieta were on the television broadcast call for La 1 in Spain, and they understandably went bonkers as Torres scored the goal.

Additionally, here’s how the Radio Marca broadcast sounded in Spain as the game ended: