Ferran Torres scores what would serve as the title-winning goal for Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
By Matt Clapp on

For the second time ever, Spain has won the men’s FIFA World Cup. Spain held off Lionel Messi and Argentina 1-0 in the 2206 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game’s only goal came when Spain’s Ferran Torres found the back of the net in extra time.

Here, we’ll share how Spain’s goal and the final seconds looked and sounded on broadcasts, including Fox and Telemundo, as well as La 1 and Radio Marca in Spain.

John Strong and Stu Holden had the broadcasting duties for Fox. Here’s the Torres goal with Strong’s play-by-play commentary:

Strong: “IT’S A GOAL! IT’S FERRAN TORRES!”

And here’s Strong’s call as the final whistle sounded:

Strong: “SPAIN, FOR THE SECOND TIME IN THEIR HISTORY, HAVE WON THE WORLD CUP!”

Legendary Spanish-language announcer Andrés Cantor, known for his “¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!” calls, had play-by-play for Telemundo.

How about the winning goal as it looked and sounded on television in Spain?

Francisco José Caro and Gaizka Mendieta were on the television broadcast call for La 1 in Spain, and they understandably went bonkers as Torres scored the goal.

As called on La 1 in Spain:

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— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.xyz) July 19, 2026 at 2:59 PM

Additionally, here’s how the Radio Marca broadcast sounded in Spain as the game ended:

As called on Radio Marca in Spain:

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— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.xyz) July 19, 2026 at 3:21 PM

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp