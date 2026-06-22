Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports, IMAGN Images via Reuters/Maria Lysaker

The only person better at making a LeBron James topic out of nothing than ESPN would have to be Skip Bayless, and he proved it again as Lionel Messi broke the World Cup scoring record.

Bayless planted his flag as the foremost LeBron-hater in sports media decades ago, and he refuses to let up. He has a very particular set of skills, skills he has acquired over a very long career, skills that make him a nightmare for LeBron James fans. If you have the gall to say anything that could be perceived as a compliment to LeBron James on live TV, Bayless will find you, and he found Owen Hargreaves.

Messi became the all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history Monday afternoon. His 17th career World Cup goal came in the 38th minute against Austria, breaking the previous scoring record held by Germany’s Miroslav Klose. And shortly after Darren Fletcher called the record-breaking goal for Fox, analyst Owen Hargreaves said, “The great ones are just built different, when you think about Michael Jordan, LeBron or Tom Brady, they’re just built for these moments, and they’re waiting for it.”

Somewhere, Skip’s ears perked up as the name “LeBron” rang through TV sets across the globe in being compared to Messi. And Skip wasn’t going to allow that type of praise to slide.

Commentator just ruined the moment by comparing Messi with Michael Jordan AND LEBRON. So naive. So wrong. So blasphemous. MJ, yes. LBJ … NO. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 22, 2026



“Commentator just ruined the moment by comparing Messi with Michael Jordan AND LEBRON. So naive. So wrong. So blasphemous,” Bayless ranted on social media. “MJ, yes. LBJ … NO.”

Every four years, the World Cup makes casual sports fans into diehard soccer fans for a few weeks, and if Bayless gets nothing out of this other than being able to take another swipe at LeBron, it will still be worth it. As much as Bayless’s schtick grew tired on sports fans years ago, his commitment to the bit is still somewhat impressive. Bayless could have thrown in the towel when people stopped taking his LeBron trolling seriously, but he remains devoted.