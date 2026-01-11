Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Newcastle and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given has “unreservedly” apologized for describing Wilfried Nancy’s time as Celtic manager as an “absolute Holocaust” during BBC’s Final Score.

Nancy was fired by Scottish Premiership side Celtic on Monday after just 33 days and eight games, which included six losses.

Given, who started his professional career with Celtic, was asked on Saturday what he thought of Nancy’s short tenure. He said that it “was terrible from start to finish” before referring to it as an “absolute Holocaust,” invoking the event in which an estimated six million Jews and others were murdered by Nazi Germany during the Second World War between 1939 and 1945.

Shay Given is Irish, is talking about Celtic and is working for the BBC. But referring to losing a few football matches as a Holocaust is sickening and unforgivable. I’m expecting some immediate & unreserved apologies and don’t expect to see this moron again on the BBC again 🤮 pic.twitter.com/SCmdZAgDYU — RED MIST🎗️ (@fergiesreds) January 10, 2026

Final Score presenter Jason Mohammad apologized later in the program for Given’s “inappropriate language.”

Afterward, Given took to X to offer his own apology.

“On live television this afternoon, I used a word that I didn’t fully understand the meaning of, and I certainly wouldn’t use again,” Given wrote. “We all have areas of ignorance in our knowledge, and I hope to use this as an opportunity to become better educated going forward.

“I am genuinely mortified and apologise unreservedly to everyone offended, and will be donating my fee from today’s show to the Holocaust Educational Trust.”