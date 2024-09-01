Motherwell soccer team celebrates goal Credit: Motherwell
InternationalSoccerBy Sean Keeley on

Scottish Premier League sides St Johnstone and Motherwell clashed on Saturday. While it was a hard-fought battle on the pitch, the harshest contest might have been between Motherwall’s commentator and St Johnstone’s fans.

The match was locked at 1-1 when it entered injury time. That’s when Moses Ebiye scored off a header in the 94th minute to put Motherwell ahead for good.

Naturally, the goal made Motherwell fans go wild. It also made their commentator celebrated, much to the chagrin of some nearby St Johnstone fans.

As the Motherwell commentator started celebrating the “unbelievable” goal, some opposing fans started to let him know how much they disliked his coverage.

“St. Johnstone fans not happy in front of me, I don’t care,” said the commentator following the goal.

“Fella, see that microphone, I’ll ram that so far up your arse you’ll never get that fucker out. You ever talk to me like that again you little bastard,” a nearby St. Johnstone fan said.

“St. Johnstone fans absolutely delighted, I hope you picked that up,” the commentator added. “Ridiculous.”

Hopefully, the commentator got out of there relatively unscathed and without his recording equipment up any orifices.

[camer0n_mcd, Balls.ie]

About Sean Keeley

Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Editorial Strategy Director for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Sean Keeley