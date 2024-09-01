Credit: Motherwell

Scottish Premier League sides St Johnstone and Motherwell clashed on Saturday. While it was a hard-fought battle on the pitch, the harshest contest might have been between Motherwall’s commentator and St Johnstone’s fans.

The match was locked at 1-1 when it entered injury time. That’s when Moses Ebiye scored off a header in the 94th minute to put Motherwell ahead for good.

He loves a last minute goal 👌 pic.twitter.com/1ioFty2ocQ — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) September 1, 2024

Naturally, the goal made Motherwell fans go wild. It also made their commentator celebrated, much to the chagrin of some nearby St Johnstone fans.

As the Motherwell commentator started celebrating the “unbelievable” goal, some opposing fans started to let him know how much they disliked his coverage.

“St. Johnstone fans not happy in front of me, I don’t care,” said the commentator following the goal.

“Fella, see that microphone, I’ll ram that so far up your arse you’ll never get that fucker out. You ever talk to me like that again you little bastard,” a nearby St. Johnstone fan said.

“St. Johnstone fans absolutely delighted, I hope you picked that up,” the commentator added. “Ridiculous.”

Nice to see the St Johnstone fans around the Motherwell TV Commentator taking the late goal well 😬. pic.twitter.com/tktMD66TiH — camer0n_mcd 𝕏 (@camer0n_mcd) September 1, 2024

Hopefully, the commentator got out of there relatively unscathed and without his recording equipment up any orifices.

