There’s a lot of discussion out there around the NWSL’s San Diego Wave after team president Jill Ellis fired head coach Casey Stoney earlier this week. That move came just months after Stoney had signed a new contract through 2027 earlier this year. And the discussion took a twist Wednesday when ex-Wave employees started speaking out on the team in strong terms, and when the team pushed back with accusations of a “fabricated email” and “defamatory statements.”

This started with a Twitter/X post from videographer/photographer Brittany Alvarado in the wake of Stoney’s controversial firing. Alvarado moved to San Diego to work as the team’s video and creative manager last year, but resigned last month after she felt “trapped in an environment where my mental health was relentlessly compromised.” She said the organization “often perpetuated discrimination against women and demonstrated a complete disregard for their long-term mental health,” and cited that more than 75 percent of the 30 employees who have been fired or quit since the team’s 2021 founding have been women.

Alvarado also accused the club of “abusive leadership.” She particularly went after Ellis on that front, saying “On behalf of myself and my former colleagues, the treatment we endured under club president Jill Ellis has been nothing short of life-altering and devastating to our mental health.” Here’s her full post (also viewable on Twitter/X here):

Alvarado then included a follow-up post with an email she says she received from a Wave “senior leadership member” 10 days after her resignation:

The team responded with a statement calling Alvarado’s comments “false and defamatory” and claiming the email was “fabricated”:

But others have chimed in to add to Alvarado’s remarks, including photographer Jenny Chuang:

When I considered freelancing with the Wave after I left, my former boss (no longer there) offered to pay me $200 per game while hiring her white, male friend for $1k. Told me that I’m not good enough to earn more. — Jenny Chuang (@jenkchu) July 3, 2024

Chuang did note that the people “who made me suffer” don’t work there any longer, though, so her complaints aren’t specifically about Ellis:

I’ve stayed silent after I got a taste of retaliation and I’m still fearful since I still work in women’s soccer, but my silence has contributed to more people enduring the same abuse. We need to protect people on AND off the field. — Jenny Chuang (@jenkchu) July 3, 2024

Also want to make it clear that the individuals who made me suffer no longer work at the Wave. Since I’ve returned to the league, I’ve had a good working relationship with the club as an *external* freelancer. I try my best to stay out of any internal politics. — Jenny Chuang (@jenkchu) July 3, 2024

Update: Angel City FC’s Sydney Leroux, who played for the USWNT under Ellis, also chimed in on this in support of Alvarado:

It’s the courage of one person to start telling their story in hopes that more people will feel comfortable enough to one day tell theirs. We are with you @bavacado2. — Sydney Leroux (@sydneyleroux) July 3, 2024

Meanwhile, the NWSL weighed in with a statement asking for reports to their safety officer:

Here is the statement from an @NWSL spokesperson on the allegations of discrimination and abuse by the San Diego Wave front office made by a former @sandiegowavefc employee. pic.twitter.com/52VCYTE8Aq — Abraham Zepeda (@abe_zepeda) July 3, 2024

And others questioned the Wave’s response:

Very surprised to see the team release a rebuttal & denial so quickly when there have been plenty of criticisms about Jill Ellis in the past. Cross out everything but “San Diego Wave FC is currently reviewing this situation” and you’ve got a much better same-day response. https://t.co/Tkx3LBPsYG — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) July 3, 2024

Regardless of what happened, the San Diego Wave’s response to what was a very damning/disturbing tweet about the organization was …. not the right way to approach it — Dan Lauletta (@TheDanLauletta) July 3, 2024

This. I do not know who is advising San Diego Wave right now but this could end VERY poorly for them https://t.co/M2Rj1APbBM — Casey Hultin (@caseysonthecase) July 3, 2024

Welp. San Diego Wave stands by Jill Ellis, calling the claims false, and the email, a fabrication. Sounds like San Diego is about ot have a rude awakening. https://t.co/xamUNSBeHI — Gal Pal Sports (@GalPalSports) July 3, 2024

Others still brought up Carli Lloyd’s recent comments on Fox’s Copa America coverage about USWNT coaches the players “hated,” which many presumed to include Ellis:

Re: San Diego wave. Less than 48 hours ago Carli Lloyd went on National TV and said this. Guess who her coach for both the 2015 and 2019 World Cup was. This shit ain’t rocket science. Hope the NWSL launches an investigation into the Wave since it they won’t do it internally pic.twitter.com/NkoIRaG26D — Aaron (@ajshapi1) July 3, 2024

It should be noted that there have been several high-profile NWSL investigations over the years. In particular, a 2021 report from Meg Linehan and Katie Strang of The Athletic on sexual coercion from former coach Paul Riley and the muted league response to those accusations sparked a player revolt and even postponed matches. But 2021 also saw an investigation into harassment, verbal abuse, and a toxic work culture at the Washington Spirit, spurred by Washington Post reporting, and that investigation led to the firing of head coach Richie Burke and the eventual forced sale of the team. There were also further accusations and investigations across the league, and that saw commissioner Lisa Baird eventually resign, with five head coaches and several other executives also losing their jobs.

As Alvarado notes in her first post here, those past investigations led to calls for change. In particular, 2022 saw a report from former U.S. attorney general Sally Yates and a joint investigation from the NWSLPA provide a lot of recommendations on how to avoid these situations going forward. But the claims from Alvarado and Chuang certainly make it sound like there are still major problems with the Wave. And the team’s strong “defamatory” dispute and accusations Alvarado “fabricated” the email are also interesting. It seems likely there’s a lot more to come from this in the weeks ahead.