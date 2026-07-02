Credit: KCRA

The 2026 World Cup has brought excitement all across North America. And that’s something Peyton Headlee discovered first-hand while attending a watch party for the Round of 32 match between Mexico and Ecuador.

Headlee is a reporter for KCRA in Sacramento. While covering a local watch party in the city filled with fans of the Mexican national team, a group of fans came over to her and, on live television, threw her into the air in celebration multiple times.

Kids, don’t try this at home.

We haven’t seen a wild local news clip like this since, well, last week when the Tartan Army was taking over Miami. Also, this is the latest in a series of incidents in which reporters have been thrown into the air by Mexican soccer fans. It’s kinda become their thing.

That’s how it should be when local news covers the World Cup, not giving an entire country like Bosnia and Herzegovina bulletin-board material.

It’s clear that the local Sacramento reporter had a great time at the event. Afterward on Instagram, Headlee posted a photo of her with the fans along with the caption, “Happy to cover a Mexico watch party any day of the week.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyton Headlee (@peytonheadleetv)

Thankfully, the Mexico fans had a lot to cheer about on Tuesday night. They eased past Ecuador with a 2-0 victory at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Incredibly, Mexico has not allowed any goals in its four World Cup games so far, as they have become a dark-horse contender to make a deep run in the tournament.

Mexico’s Round of 16 game will be one of the most anticipated of the entire tournament when they welcome England to Mexico City, following their comeback win over DR Congo, in what will be a must-see game. Hopefully, Peyton Headlee and other local reporters across the continent covering game watch parties will be ready for a wild atmosphere.