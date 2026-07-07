Soccer Football – FIFA World Cup 2026 – Round of 16 – Argentina v Egypt – Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. – July 7, 2026 Egypt’s Mostafa Zico celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

In a scene all too familiar to Atlanta fans, a team wearing black and red blew a seemingly insurmountable lead to an opponent led by arguably the best player of all time.

This time, it wasn’t the Atlanta Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead; it was Egypt blowing a 2-0 lead against defending World Cup champions Argentina, eventually losing 3-2 on a stoppage-time goal.

However, you could argue that Egypt should have had three goals as well.

The African side was up 1-0 when Haissem Hassan passed the ball to Mo Salah, who slid it over to Mostafa Ziko for a goal at the 58-minute mark. However, video-assisted replay (VAR) showed that Egypt’s Marwan Attia got tied up with Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez on the other side of the pitch. It was ruled a foul retroactively, and the goal was disallowed.

VAR review of a foul 100 yards away erases a second Egypt goal vs. Argentina, as seen and heard on the Fox broadcast. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NMGuL1zbUS https://t.co/VFBcSpZVNW — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 7, 2026

In the aftermath, Fox Sports broadcaster Rob Green said what many watching at home were thinking: What are we even doing here?

Rob Green: “A hundred yards away, someone stepping on someone’s toe, is not why VAR was brought into the game. We’ve gotten to a point now where it’s reaching far beyond the powers that it should have. The referee saw the tackle, decided not to give it…” [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 7, 2026 at 10:43 AM

“A hundred yards away, someone stepping on someone’s toe, is not why VAR was brought into the game. We’ve gotten to a point now where it’s reaching far beyond the powers that it should have,” said Green. “The referee saw the tackle, decided not to give it, and then Egypt, with a brilliant breakaway goal, have been denied a two-goal cushion.

Egypt scored again ten minutes later, seemingly undoing the damage, but that was before Lionel Messi and Argentina mounted an epic comeback.