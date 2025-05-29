Photo credit: “Rio Ferdinand Presents” on YouTube

Rio Ferdinand’s run at TNT Sports is coming to a close.

After a decade as a prominent face of the network’s international soccer coverage, Ferdinand announced he’ll be stepping away following Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan.

The former Manchester United centre-back joined TNT Sports in 2013, back when it was still BT Sport, and quickly became a fixture on both Premier League and Champions League coverage.

In a statement posted earlier this week, Ferdinand said he made the “difficult decision” to move on after this weekend’s final.

“After an incredible ten years, I have made the difficult decision to step away from TNT Sports after the Champions League Final. Since retiring from football, it has been a privilege talking about the game I love for a decade for sports fans watching on BT Sport and TNT Sports. I want to acknowledge the tremendous support from the team behind the scenes, whose hard work often goes unseen but has been essential to our success. “To everyone at TNT Sports, we have a brilliant end to the season to look forward to on Saturday, and for now, all focus will be on what I think could go down as one of the great European finals. The network continues to thrive with more rights than ever, and I look forward to its progress and the exciting future that lies ahead. Lastly, I would like to thank my family and my management company New Era for their ongoing support. They have supported me to travel all over Europe, following the best players and watching the best matches — for a football fan like me, it’s been a dream come true. “As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories. I am excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents & my other business interests. I hope to stay connected with all of you in different capacities. “Thank you once again for everything!”

Statement: After ten incredible years, I have made the difficult decision to step away from @tntsports after the Champions League Final…. pic.twitter.com/71A9EJPBye — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) May 28, 2025

As a player, Rio Ferdinand was one of the best defenders of his generation. As a pundit, it was more of a mixed bag. He had the name and the résumé, but his analysis, especially when it came to Manchester United, didn’t always land with viewers.

Still, Ferdinand was a consistent presence for more than a decade, helping to establish TNT (formerly BT Sport) as a major player in soccer broadcasting. His exit comes at a time when the network is expanding its rights and coverage.

With Ferdinand moving on, TNT has a chance to refresh its lineup.