Rio Ferdinand is in talks with Fox Sports about joining the network’s analyst team for the 2026 World Cup, according to The Athletic’s Adam Crafton.

The former Manchester United and England defender has been weighing whether to sign with Fox or to stay completely focused on his YouTube channel, Rio Ferdinand Presents, which has more than 1.5 million subscribers. And as per The Athletic’s reporting, Fox is talking to multiple potential analysts while Ferdinand decides between the major network route and remaining independent.

Ferdinand left TNT Sports in August to build his own media company.

“As I turn the page to the next chapter, I carry with me countless memories,” he wrote in a statement announcing his departure from TNT Sports earlier this year. “I am excited about what the future holds, spending more time with my family, focusing on Rio Ferdinand Presents, and my other business interests. I hope to stay connected with all of you in different capacities.”

And that staying connected could mean contributing to Fox’s World Cup coverage, though nothing is finalized yet.

Ferdinand won’t be part of the BBC’s World Cup coverage and isn’t expected to take any other traditional TV opportunities beyond Fox, Crafton reports. Multiple conversations have taken place, but no final deal has been reached. Both Ferdinand’s representative and Fox declined comment when reached by the New York Times-owned outlet.

Fox has been assembling its World Cup roster. The network brought in Rebecca Lowe as a host to work alongside Rob Stone and landed Thierry Henry as a studio analyst. Henry will work Friday’s World Cup draw alongside Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden.

Ferdinand will host Friday’s draw at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., alongside broadcaster Samantha Johnson. FIFA tapped him for the assignment through its FIFA Legends program.