IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Nathan Ray Seebeck

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has been full of feel-good stories, with Cape Verde’s run into the knockout round in their first tournament appearance chief among them.

A sobering and disturbing allegation against Cape Verde captain Ryan Mendes has soured that story.

The New Zealand Herald was first to report the news and confirmed the player’s identity in May. Mendes, the tiny African nation’s all-time leader in caps (101) and goals (22), has been accused of raping a Brazilian woman who was working with the team during a FIFA Series event in New Zealand earlier this year.

According to multiple reporters, the woman alleges that Mendes forced his way into her room and raped her following a match between Cape Verde and Chile at Eden Park on March 27 at the team’s hotel in Auckland.

Photos of the woman’s alleged injuries have appeared in various international media reports and on social media. At the current moment, Mendes is under investigation but has not been charged with any crimes.

Cape Verde takes on defending World Cup champion Argentina on Friday. Before that match, head coach Pedro Leitão Brito, commonly known as Bubista, met with reporters on Thursday. According to The Athletic, Cape Verde’s press officer said that he would not be answering questions about Mendes. A reporter from The Athletic tried to ask about the player anyway, but Bubista did not answer, and the press officer reiterated that he would only be taking questions about the match. Another English-speaking reporter then attempted to ask about Mendes’ state of mind, but “he, too, was shut down.”

“The team has already said they’re just answering questions about the match,” FIFA’s press officer said, before the team media officer added, “Just the match, please. Next.”

According to USA Today, a Brazilian reporter tried to ask about the captain more generally. “Isn’t it important to understand how he is mentally? That’s the question,” asked the reporter. He received a similar response.

It is unclear whether Mendes will face Lionel Messi and Argentina, but he reportedly trained as usual with his teammates on Thursday.