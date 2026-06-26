Credit: Newsmax

Tim Howard might believe it’s “literally impossible” for the United States men’s national team to win the World Cup, but what if Team USA hockey was playing? Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) joined Newsmax’s late morning show National Report on Friday, where host David Briggs asked the noted sports fan for his opinion on USA’s chances at winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

And while we don’t know how Jordan feels about the USMNT, he would feel pretty confident if the hockey team was playing.

Jim Jordan on the World Cup: “Look at the UFC fight where the American beat the Spanish guy in the main event. We’re on a roll so let’s hope the hockey team can do the same.” (The World Cup isn’t a hockey event …) pic.twitter.com/pSOjRS2p4D — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2026

“I hope we go all the way to the championship and win it!” Jordan said to garner a passionate fist pump from Briggs. “Golly, we’re on a run. Look at the hockey team, look at the UFC fight where the main event, where the American beat the Spanish guy in the main event. We’re on a roll, so let’s hope the hockey team can do the same.”

The hockey team already did their part, with Team USA hockey winning its first Olympic gold medal in 46 years during the 2026 Winter Games. They presumably won’t be returning to defend their crown in the FIFA World Cup. But as unlikely as the 1980 Miracle On Ice was for the United States, the country’s national hockey team winning the World Cup would be even more improbable.

We get it, the Republican congressman referenced the hockey team winning gold and simply had a slip of the tongue as he spoke about the USMNT’s chances in the World Cup. Anybody could have made the same mistake. Jim Jordan doesn’t really think the World Cup is played on ice. Or does he? As World Cup fever spreads across the United States, maybe it hasn’t hit Jordan enough to know what sport they’re playing. In which case, let’s do that hockey!