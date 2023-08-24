Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Some say that Ray Hudson was born to call Lionel Messi matches. If Wednesday night’s call of the US Open Cup match between Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati is any indication, it’s hard to argue otherwise.

Miami was in last place when Messi arrived on July 21. Coming into Wednesday, they had won seven straight since then, claimed their first trophy in franchise history at Leagues Cup, and had the chance to make the U.S. Open Cup Final. They did just that, coming from behind to win 3-3 (5-4) in a shootout. Along the way, Hudson provided a series of metaphors and descriptions that met the moment and provided exactly the kind of emotion you want from a Lionel Messi-led performance.

It was FC Cincinnati who made fireworks early, racing out to a 2-0 lead. Hudson set the tone with his call after the second goal by Brandon Vazquez, calling it “brilliant football of the highest order and Vazquez’s finish is as cool as a greyhound’s nose.”

“1.21 kilowatts of power steered into the bottom corner,” he added. “A diamond chandelier of a goal again.”

Messi then went to work bringing Miami back into the match. After he beautifully set up Leonardo Campana for his first goal of the night, Hudson was there to say the Argentinian could “drop a pint of beer into a shot glass at the other end of the bar.”

In the 96th minute, Messi provided a miracle of a pass, once again to Campana, that not only tied the match up but also set Hudson’s hair on fire.

“THE MADNESS OF MESSI ARRIVES!” he bellowed. “ASTONISHING PASS. HE DOESN’T PULL PASSES, OR RABBITS OUT OF HIS MAGIC HAT, HE PULLS KANGAROOS, TO SINK HIS FAMOUS FIRE INTO THE HEARTS OF THE FLYING GARYS!”

In extra time, Josef Martinez seemingly completed the comeback, drilling the ball into the back of the net to take a 3-2 lead.

“The finish is cool like a killer. A wonderful run into the box like a jackrabbit on a hot date,” said Hudson. “The nerve of a cat burglar in the box.”

FC Cincinnati was able to tie things back up, however, and we went to kicks. Before Miami went on to seal the victory, Messi did what we all figured he would and easily made his kick.

“Lio steps up…cool as a polar bear’s toenails,” said Hudson, perhaps channeling OutKast.

It was a pretty brilliant night for MLS fans. Messi put on a show. Inter Miami won a thriller. And Hudson provided the perfect soundtrack. It’s just a shame he won’t be able to call all of Messi’s matches.

