2022-23 Premier League Champions Manchester City (image via Manchester City)

Even more Premier League matches are heading to television in the UK.

On Monday, the English top flight announced new media rights deals domestically with Sky Sports and TNT Sports, bringing upwards of 270 matches to television. The new agreements are four-year deals taking effect with the 2025-26 season.

Notably, current rightsholder Amazon, which aired games on Prime Video since 2019, has been squeezed out.

Also of interest: all matches outside of the traditional 3 p.m. Saturday blackout window will be available to watch in the UK.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the Premier League could make more matches available to broadcasters in this rights deal. That clearly happened with the increase from around 200 matches to as many as 270. It was also reported that the Premier League would look to cut the amount of packages broadcasters could bid on from seven to as few as four, but five ended up being the number.

TNT Sports won the rights to just one of the Premier League’s five packages of live games (Package A), consisting of 52 matches in total, with 32 taking place in the 12:30 Saturday window (this is the first match window of the day, airing at 7:30 a.m. ET).

Sky Sports won the other four packages. Package B contains as many as 50 matches, 32 of which will take place in the 17:30 Saturday window (this is the 12:30 p.m. ET window). Package C contains as many as 66 matches, with 32 taking place in the 14:00 Sunday window (9 a.m. ET). Package D maxes out at 44 matches, 32 of which will take place at 16:30 Sunday (11:30 a.m. ET). Sky will also air all ten matches on the final day of the season as part of Package D. Finally, there’s Package E, which includes 32 matches on Mondays and Fridays.

Midweek matches, several of which aired on Prime Video, have been split over the packages. The first three midweek matchweeks went to Sky in Packages E and B, while the fourth and fifth midweek matchweeks went to TNT in Package A.

The Premier League’s release notes that the agreements will pay £6.7 billion over the four years, a slight 4% increase from the previous domestic rights deal.

In addition to Amazon being squeezed out, Apple TV, a reported bidder for Premier League rights, fell short.

For American viewers, nothing changes in terms of where you can watch matches. NBC and Telemundo agreed to a six-year extension with the Premier League back in 2021, running through the 2027-28 season. Beginning with the 2028-29 season, the Premier League is expected to bundle its international rights with those of the English Football League.

