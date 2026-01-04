Credit: USA Network

Liverpool supporters won’t want to hear the voice of longtime play-by-play commentator Bill Leslie anytime soon.

During a Sunday fixture against Fulham, Liverpool seemingly had three points in the bag, holding a 2-1 advantage late into stoppage time after Cody Gakpo scored in the 94th minute. Then the unthinkable happened.

“Surely, Liverpool can’t let this one slide now,” Leslie said shortly after play restarted in the 97th minute. Moments later, Fulham’s Harrison Reed scored one of the goals of the season.

A WONDER STRIKE FROM HARRISON REED IN THE 97TH MINUTE! 😱 This equalizer results in a Fulham-Liverpool 2-2 draw. pic.twitter.com/0dGkGkxFyC — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 4, 2026

“Oh Reed! Where on earth can he find that one from!?” Leslie bellowed as the defensive midfielder scorched one into the upper ninety, leaving goalkeeper Alisson Becker no chance. “That is nothing short of magnificent from Harrison Reed!”

Here at Awful Announcing, we cover our fair share of announcer jinxes. But credit where credit is due, there are few announcer jinxes quite as dramatic as this. For one, the time between when Leslie all but guaranteed a Liverpool victory and when Fulham scored an equalizer goal was impressively quick. Then, the goal itself was one of the better goals you’ll see all season, regardless of circumstance, which only adds to the hilarity. You also have to account for how unlikely a goal it was. Goals from that distance are already few and far between, but they’re even less common when a team is hunkered down in their own defensive third protecting a lead.

All in all, Bill Leslie may have just earned himself a spot in the announcer jinx hall of fame with this one.