Are we about to get another sports behind the scenes series?

Per The Times, the Premier League has been approached by Box To Box Films, the production company behind Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, about a behind the scenes series.

Clubs were informed about the approach this week and talks will now take place to sound out a potential project that they hope could match the success of the motor racing series. […] It is understood that Box To Box have also been in touch with individual Premier League clubs.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Box To Box was working on a pair of similar series focusing on golf and tennis. There hasn’t been much word about either of those since, though the golf one might be pretty interesting with the defections of many of those committed to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

With 20 teams in the Premier League, each playing 38 matches, it would seemingly be pretty difficult for Box To Box to cover the league in full. Would the company really give equal time to sides languishing mid-table, compared to those competing for the title or trying to avoid relegation? If not, maybe it would make more sense to partner with a handful of teams.

I’ve generally found the series like this to be more compelling when the focus is tighter, like with Amazon’s All or Nothing series or Netflix’s Sunderland Til I Die. A series on the whole Premier League is bound to upset viewers who support teams featured far less than others.

Anyway, I’m sure this will end up getting done because the Premier League loves money and marketing its league internationally, and this series would check both of those boxes.

[The Times]