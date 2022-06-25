There is no more reviled film than United Passions, the Sepp Blatter vanity project. The film brought in less than $1,000 in theaters in the US on its opening weekend, and managed to earn a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from critics (the audience was more generous, granting it a score of 12%). Its score on IMDB is 2.1, which is pretty wretched on a ten-point scale (where one is the lowest score).

It didn’t seem likely that another soccer feature would ever be able to knock United Passions off of its perch as the butt of every joke about a vanity project imaginable.

Until now.

Last week, Amazon premiered The Pogmentary, a five-part series focusing on former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The reviews have not been kind.

The Pogmentary doesn’t have enough reviews on Rotten Tomatoes to give it a score, but IMDB users have treated it quite harshly. At the time of this writing, 7,200 scores have been left for The Pogmentary, and its score is as low as you can go – a 1.0 out of 10. 6,811 users have given it the low grade, compared to just 276 giving it a 10/10.

Unsurprisingly, many of those who wrote reviews of the series are simply not fans of Pogba the player and/or person. Most top reviews doesn’t mention the feature at all, and only focuses on Pogba himself. On the other side of the coin, some of the most positive reviews *also* don’t mention the quality of the series, and are instead just roasting Manchester United and the club’s supporters.

In reality, The Pogmentary can’t be as bad as its reviews and scores make it out to be (I haven’t watched it – I’m still seething about his two goals in the Manchester Derby back in 2018). It’s *definitely* not as bad as United Passions, which I have watched and despised. I think that when they went into this, Amazon thought they’d be putting together a feature on an incredibly talented, beyond polarizing player that would generate some buzz. Clearly, it hasn’t gone that way due to Pogba’s tenure and departure from United, and it’s just the latest vanity project being used as a punching bag by irate supporters.