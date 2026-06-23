Credit: Reuters/Darren Yamashita

A Paraguayan football announcer has had his credentials revoked after launching into a wild tirade over a red card issued against Paraguay in their match against Türkiye on Friday.

The inciting incident occurred in the first half during a play stoppage. Paraguay’s Miguel Almirón appeared to say something to Türkiye’s Mert Müldür while covering his mouth with his hand. Almirón was issued a red card and ejected from the game due to a new rule regarding covering one’s mouth during a match due to incidents of racial abuse. Almirón’s red card was the first of its kind and was seen as excessive by some, especially given the World Cup stage and importance of the match.

Almirón’s punishment set off Jorge ‘Chipi’ Vera, an announcer covering the match for Paraguayan network ABC.

“Thief, thief, Barton,” he initially said of Salvadoran referee Ivan Barton, who issued the red card. “They killed football. FIFA, you killed football. Infantino, you’re responsible for this. FIFA, take responsibility for turning football into this. A disgrace. You should be ashamed, Infantino.”

At that point, Vera turned his vitriol on CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

“Alejandro Dominguez, less photos with Infantino. Grow a pair. You f*cking thieves. Is this what we have to come and see at a World Cup? What sons of b*tches! This is inexplicable, this is a disgrace. They’re killing football and leaving us with one less player.”

Unfortunately for Vera, FIFA was listening, and the governing body revoked his World Cup credential afterward, preventing him from calling any further 2026 World Cup matches.

Vera issued a lengthy public apology on Monday, acknowledging that his language had been “offensive and unacceptable” and admitting he had lost control during the tirade.

A la opinión pública. pic.twitter.com/ix5jwYnqX0 — Jorge Chipi Vera (@ChipiVera89) June 22, 2026

“During the broadcast of the match between Paraguay and Turkey, I had an outburst,” Vera said. “In the midst of my frustration over the expulsion of a player from my ‌country, and feeling that my national team was being harmed, I used offensive and unacceptable expressions against the referee, FIFA, ​and its authorities.”

ABC Cardinal, for whom Vera was announcing, has reportedly filed an appeal against FIFA’s decision, arguing that a full tournament ban constitutes an unfair punishment for a first-time offense for which he has since apologized.

“We believe that the permanent cancellation of a credential for the entire duration of the tournament constitutes an extreme and manifestly disproportionate sanction,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

As for Paraguay, which defeated Türkiye 1-0, Almirón has been given a one-match ban for the incident, meaning the team will have to play a man down against Australia on Thursday.