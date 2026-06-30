Paraguay pulled off a massive upset victory over Germany in penalty kicks on Monday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s round of 32.
After a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, Paraguay outdueled four-time World Cup champion Germany in highly dramatic penalties. José Canale made the walk-off penalty kick in sudden death.
Paraguay looked in great shape in penalties, needing one more thing to go its way. But Paraguay missed its kick, before Germany made a kick, and then Paraguay missed again, sending the shootout to sudden death.
So, Germany was gifted a great opportunity, but Jonathan Tah missed high. And on the ensuing kick, Canale gave Paraguay the victory.
Ian Crocker had the play-by-play call on the English-language broadcast on Fox.
🇩🇪 ❌✅✅❌✅❌
🇵🇾 ✅✅✅❌❌
Tah skies it! pic.twitter.com/eb4WkW1eOY
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 29, 2026
“TAH HAS BLAZED IT OVER!” Crocker exclaimed on the Tah miss. “HORRIBLY OVER! WAY OVER!”
And here’s Crocker’s call of the match-winning kick Paraguay fans will remember forever:
“PARAGUAY HAVE DONE IT! PARAGUAY HAVE WON IT! AND THEY’VE BOOTED GERMANY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!”
Ian Crocker with the call for Fox. ⚽️🇵🇾💥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5WRCI8BYSO
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2026
“PARAGUAY HAVE DONE IT! PARAGUAY HAVE WON IT! AND THEY’VE BOOTED GERMANY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!”
How about the Spanish-language broadcast?
Copán Álvarez had the play-by-play duties for Telemundo.
Copán Álvarez had the Telemundo play-by-play call of Paraguay stunning Germany. ⚽️🇵🇾🔥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L6EpdnsWFP https://t.co/PoBemtpjDX
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2026
¡HISTÓRICA ALBIRROJA! 🙌💥
Paraguay🇵🇾 eliminó a Alemania🇩🇪 en penales y desató la locura total con un festejo histórico en pleno campo, dejando fuera a una tetracampeona del mundo ⚽🔥
¿Hasta dónde crees que lleguen en este Mundial 2026? 👇
📺 Sigue la Copa Mundial de la… pic.twitter.com/cie71BBXJa
— Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 29, 2026
Paraguay will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between France and Sweden in the World Cup’s round of 16.
About Matt Clapp
Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.
He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.