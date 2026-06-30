Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/David Butler Ii

Paraguay pulled off a massive upset victory over Germany in penalty kicks on Monday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup’s round of 32.

After a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, Paraguay outdueled four-time World Cup champion Germany in highly dramatic penalties. José Canale made the walk-off penalty kick in sudden death.

Paraguay looked in great shape in penalties, needing one more thing to go its way. But Paraguay missed its kick, before Germany made a kick, and then Paraguay missed again, sending the shootout to sudden death.

So, Germany was gifted a great opportunity, but Jonathan Tah missed high. And on the ensuing kick, Canale gave Paraguay the victory.

Ian Crocker had the play-by-play call on the English-language broadcast on Fox.

“TAH HAS BLAZED IT OVER!” Crocker exclaimed on the Tah miss. “HORRIBLY OVER! WAY OVER!”

And here’s Crocker’s call of the match-winning kick Paraguay fans will remember forever:

“PARAGUAY HAVE DONE IT! PARAGUAY HAVE WON IT! AND THEY’VE BOOTED GERMANY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!” Ian Crocker with the call for Fox. ⚽️🇵🇾💥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/5WRCI8BYSO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2026

“PARAGUAY HAVE DONE IT! PARAGUAY HAVE WON IT! AND THEY’VE BOOTED GERMANY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!”

How about the Spanish-language broadcast?

Copán Álvarez had the play-by-play duties for Telemundo.

Copán Álvarez had the Telemundo play-by-play call of Paraguay stunning Germany. ⚽️🇵🇾🔥🎙️ #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L6EpdnsWFP https://t.co/PoBemtpjDX — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 29, 2026

¡HISTÓRICA ALBIRROJA! 🙌💥 Paraguay🇵🇾 eliminó a Alemania🇩🇪 en penales y desató la locura total con un festejo histórico en pleno campo, dejando fuera a una tetracampeona del mundo ⚽🔥 ¿Hasta dónde crees que lleguen en este Mundial 2026? 👇 📺 Sigue la Copa Mundial de la… pic.twitter.com/cie71BBXJa — Telemundo Deportes (@TelemundoSports) June 29, 2026

Paraguay will face the winner of Tuesday’s match between France and Sweden in the World Cup’s round of 16.