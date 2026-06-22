Credit: BBC
By Drew Lerner on

Cape Verde has been the story of the World Cup so far after securing two unlikely draws to open its first-ever appearance in the tournament. First, the small African island nation fended off Spain for a 0-0 draw, and on Sunday, Cape Verde backed up its first performance by securing a 2-2 scoreline against Uruguay.

After the nation earned an unlikely point during its scoreless draw against the Spaniards, all that was left to do was score a goal, and the tournament could be deemed a massive success. That goal didn’t take long against Uruguay, as Kevin Pina scored in the 21st minute to send Cape Verde up 1-0 on the South American nation.

For one BBC interviewer, who found himself in the middle of a live dispatch on the island talking with a Cape Verdean when that first-ever World Cup goal was scored, it was a moment he’ll never forget.

What started as a simple question about how Cape Verde had looked so far against Uruguay turned into pure pandemonium.

“THAT’S A GOAL! THAT’S A GOAL! CAPE VERDE HAS MADE HISTORY TONIGHT, SCORING A LIVE GOAL HERE,” the BBC reporter belted as the Cape Verdeans behind him went crazy in celebration.

“WE PASS INTO THE NEXT PHASE! WE ARE GOING INTO THE NEXT PHASE,” a fan screamed, taking over the mic. “WE ARE PROVING EVERYBODY WRONG. CABO VERDE IS GOING A LONG WAY!”

It’s moments like these that make the World Cup so special. Nobody expected the tiny island country with a population of just over 500,000 to make such a splash. And while the team still has some work to do to advance into the knockout stage, the possibility is very much within reach. The Athletic’s model gives Cape Verde a 66% chance of moving on to the Round of 32, which would perhaps be the most improbable result of the entire World Cup.

About Drew Lerner

Drew Lerner is a staff writer for Awful Announcing and an aspiring cable subscriber. He previously covered sports media for Sports Media Watch. Future beat writer for the Oasis reunion tour.

View all posts by Drew Lerner