Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

FIFA split media rights for the men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments beginning with the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil. But the bidding process for US television rights may have been thrown a major swerve.

A week ago, it was reported by Puck’s John Ourand that Fox and NBC had submitted official bids for the tournaments with CBS also likely. Each company would bring different motivations and different strengths to the table. Fox has been FIFA’s international broadcast partner on the World Cup side since 2015, televising both men’s and women’s tournaments. On the other side, NBC brings their Premier League production as well as the streaming platform that Fox does not have in Peacock. And CBS can make a similar case with their Champions League coverage and Paramount+. ESPN did not submit a bid after holding World Cup rights prior to Fox and earning high praise for their international soccer coverage as they remain on the outside looking in.

But now the traditional media giants may miss out on the Women’s World Cup completely in what could be a stunning development.

This week, Ourand reports in his Puck newsletter that the networks were informed that a “non-traditional” media company had submitted the highest bid for Women’s World Cup rights. That media company is speculated, although not confirmed to be DAZN. And FIFA will begin exclusive negotiations with the company in anticipation of agreeing to a deal.

DAZN is not on the radar of many American sports fans even though they hold more sway globally. Most American sports fans would only really know about them through boxing. If you visit the DAZN US site, the main selling point is the upcoming Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury fight. The other featured sports are bareknuckle boxing and National League soccer, which is the fifth tier in the English pyramid.

However, DAZN has already made an impression with FIFA as the media company finally stepped up to secure global broadcast rights to the upcoming expanded Club World Cup. FIFA struggled for months to find seemingly anyone interested in the tournament. And yet, DAZN reportedly will pay $1 billion in rights fees for it… just as they have secured a $1 billion investment from Saudi Arabia… just as the 2034 men’s World Cup is expected to be awarded to the country. How about that for some interesting dots that may or may not connect!

The price tag for the Women’s World Cup is reportedly at $130 million for each tournament, although traditional networks may be hesitant to jump in because of FIFA’s ad restrictions.

It would be the least surprising thing in the world if FIFA decided to pursue the cash from DAZN and wherever they may be getting investments from. But it would be a stunner for American sports fans to not see it on a major broadcast network or streamer. With the incredible rise in women’s sports this year and the historic popularity of the Women’s World Cup over the years, it would be a shock to the system to see the tournament move to a little known streamer.

[Puck]