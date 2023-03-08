On Wednesday, the NWSL announced a media rights deal in Canada with TSN.

Per the release, NWSL matches will air this season in English on TSN and TSN+. The full schedule will be announced next week.

Domestically, the NWSL’s rights beyond the 2023 season are on the open market. CBS let its exclusive negotiating window with the league lapse earlier this year, opening the door for other potential bidders. The CBS deal was announced in March of 2020, putting games on the CBS broadcast network, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ (then known as CBS All Access), and Twitch. The deal with Twitch expired after 2022, and those games are expected to shift to Paramount+ in 2023.

Notably, back in January, it was reported that the NWSL “is also seeking a one-season stopgap deal” for international streaming following the end of the Twitch deal. That apparently did not come to fruition: the NWSL’s release mentions that “all matches will be available internationally on NWSLSoccer.com.”

Network assignments for the league’s schedule, released last month, have yet to be announced by CBS and the NWSL. The season begins on March 25th.

