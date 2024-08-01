Photo credit: NWSL

For all the chatter about the hardships of athletes having to answer interview questions from the field, how about Ashley Sanchez having to do it from a sprinkler?

Sanchez, who plays for the National Women’s Soccer League’s North Carolina Courage, was interviewed during halftime of their match with Monterrey in the NWSL-Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup Wednesday night. And the interview was met with an oddly timed decision to water the field.

Needed the sprinklers to cool Ashley Sanchez down 😅 pic.twitter.com/bFcvXhwhPo — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 1, 2024



“They’re a really good team…they’re really physical and they’ve had a couple of chances but I think we’re doing well,” Sanchez said during the interview before letting out a scream as the sprinkler made its way to her. “Oh shoot. Oh my gosh! Sorry.”

One broadcaster laughed at the soaking while the other realized it was a good time to dismiss Sanchez from the mid-game interview. But with feels like temperatures breaking 100 degrees this week in Cary, North Carolina, where the Courage play, the sprinkler probably felt pretty good at halftime.

If Sanchez can answer questions from a sprinkler, and Trea Turner can make a diving play while talking to a national audience, it’s safe to say sideline and in-game interviews can stay.

And as the NFL looks to implement more in-game interviews to its broadcasts this season, perhaps this will encourage them to include a few surprise impediments (such as sprinklers, a previous problem in soccer) for coaches and players to endure. Would love to see Jim Harbaugh’s reaction to a sprinkler going off while he’s being interviewed on the sideline.

[NWSL]