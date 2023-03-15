On Wednesday, the NWSL announced their media coverage plans for the 2023 season. The entire 176 game schedule will be available on CBS platforms, with most of those games streaming on Paramount+.

Notably, six games will air on the CBS broadcast network (also streaming on Paramount+), including the championship game on Saturday, November 11th.

CBS Sports’ multiplatform coverage, presented by CarMax, will include all 176 NWSL matches this season. The CBS Television Network will air six matches, including both the broadcast of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Final and the 2023 Ally NWSL Championship Presented by CarMax. Paramount+, Paramount Global’s subscription streaming service, will also stream those six matches live. CBS Sports Network will air 23 matches across the regular season, playoffs and the Challenge Cup. Paramount+ will exclusively stream all additional NWSL matches live in the U.S, with a select number of those matches also streaming live on the CBS Sports Golazo Network, which launches on Tuesday, April 11.

Of note: those 23 matches airing on CBS Sports Network will *not* be available on Paramount+, as has been standard with many of the live events on CBS Sports Network.

The release also contains details of the NWSL’s international broadcast plans this year, including the more than 70 games airing on either TSN or TSN+ in Canada. That deal was announced last week. The NWSL’s regular season and Challenge Cup can be streamed internationally on NWSLSoccer.com, replacing a deal with Twitch that expired at the end of 2022.

This is the final year of the NWSL’s media rights agreement with CBS. The league’s rights are on the open market following the end of the exclusive negotiating window with CBS.

Here’s a link to the full NWSL schedule, including broadcast information.