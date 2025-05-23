Screengrab via Sky Sports YouTube.

Gary Neville was set to be at the City Ground for the final day of the Premier League season.

Not anymore.

The Sky Sports commentator revealed on Instagram that Nottingham Forest had denied him media credentials for Sunday’s match against Chelsea and blocked his access to the stadium. The stakes couldn’t be higher, with both clubs vying for a top-five finish and next season’s Champions League.

So, one would think Forest would want all the attention that comes with that, right? Not if it comes from Neville, apparently, who was scheduled to co-commentate on the match. In response, Sky Sports called Nottingham Forest’s move an “unprecedented and unwelcome step,” according to The Athletic.

Neville has opted out of participating in the network’s coverage, even after Sky Sports abandoned plans for a live broadcast from the City Ground. Instead, Sky’s studio analysts will present from their London studios, while the commentary team, without Neville, will be based at the stadium on the banks of the River Trent for Forest’s crucial home clash against Chelsea on Sunday.

Neville shared his side of the story, saying he had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage.

I was contacted by Sky Sports earlier on in the week and told that I would be commentating at the City Ground on Sunday for the Nottingham Forest v Chelsea match. I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage. I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action. Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision. Whilst they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it’s symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club. I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football.

This isn’t exactly the first time these two sides have butted heads.

Back in July 2024, Sky Sports apologized to Nottingham Forest for “any offence caused” after Neville branded the club a “mafia gang.” That followed Forest’s 2-0 loss at Everton a few months earlier when Neville also slammed the club for acting like a “petulant child” and called its behavior “embarrassing.”

Even if tensions seemed to have eased, Neville reopened old wounds.

According to Reuters, after a frustrating draw with Leicester City, Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis stormed onto the pitch, visibly upset that injured striker Taiwo Awoniyi hadn’t been substituted. Neville condemned the incident as “scandalous,” saying manager Nuno Espírito Santo should “negotiate his exit,” suggesting Marinakis was directing his frustration at the Portuguese coach.

Scandalous from that Forest owner. Nuno should go and negotiate his exit tonight with him! The Forest fans,players and manager do not deserve that — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 11, 2025

Neville hadn’t commented on a game at the City Ground during the 2024-25 season before this Sunday. So, with Forest having complete control over media access, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the club wouldn’t exactly roll out the red carpet for someone who called them a “mafia gang” and openly criticized their owner. It might seem strange from a U.S. media perspective, but access has always been two-way.