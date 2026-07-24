Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com

Nielsen’s expanded out-of-home measurement appears to have materially boosted the reported audience for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, complicating comparisons with previous tournaments.

A new analysis from Octagon found that 26% of Fox’s audience watched the World Cup final out-of-home. That is the equivalent of 10.1 million people. The percentage is the second highest among all major championship sporting events in 2025 and 2026, with only the Super Bowl (27%, or 32.7 million people) being higher.

Full data for Spanish-language out-of-home viewing was unavailable. Nielsen, which Octagon sourced the data from, only measured viewership on Telemundo. Telemundo accounted for just 8.9 million of the 23.9 million Spanish-language viewers of the final, with the remaining audience being measured by Adobe Analytics on Peacock. Of the Telemundo audience, 24%, or 2.1 million people, watched out-of-home.

The FIFA World Cup brought fans together like few other events can — among recent championships, only the Super Bowl drew a higher out-of-home viewership share than the World Cup Final. Soccer’s communal nature is further underscored by UEFA Champions League’s out-of-home share. pic.twitter.com/4yRcYJ37xd — Andrew (@andrewelkadi) July 23, 2026

Nielsen has greatly expanded the amount of out-of-home viewing that factors into its viewership averages. The audience measurement company added partial out-of-home tracking in 2020 and only expanded it to all markets for the 2025 Super Bowl.

The expanded out-of-home data, in addition to new data from smart TVs and set-top boxes, provides part of the basis for Nielsen’s new Big Data methodology, which rolled out in September 2025.

The 2026 World Cup is the first edition of the tournament to benefit from this new methodology. The 2022 edition’s viewership only included partial out-of-home coverage, while the 2018 World Cup had no out-of-home coverage at all.

Soccer seems to have particularly high out-of-home viewership. According to Octagon, the 2026 UEFA Champions League final saw 20% of its viewers, across both English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, watching out-of-home. Most football games are significantly lower. The AFC and NFC Championships saw just 10% and 11%, respectively, of their audiences watch out-of-home, while the College Football Playoff National Championship was only 12%. Even Game 7 of the 2025 World Series saw just 17% of its audience watch out-of-home.

These expanded out-of-home ratings are great for broadcasters and advertisers because they offer a more accurate look at viewership. There has always been some portion of the audience for a sports event watching out-of-home, especially at bars or watch parties, and those viewers were not accurately reflected in viewership until these changes.

However, they pose problems for the media trying to analyze viewership. Many have pointed to the outstanding viewership for the 2026 World Cup as a sign of soccer’s rising popularity. But how much of those increases can be attributed to methodology changes rather than actual viewership growth?

Without the Peacock viewership in the Octagon report, we cannot precisely say what the 2026 audience would have been without out-of-home viewing. However, if the same percentage of people who watched Telemundo out-of-home also watched Peacock out-of-home, that would increase Spanish-language out-of-home viewership to 5.7 million.

That would mean the in-home audience is 47.0 million, an amazing number above previous World Cups, but one that narrows the gap when compared to World Cups measured in the pre-2020 out-of-home era. For comparison, the 2010 final averaged 24.73 million viewers, the 2014 final averaged 26.72 million, and the 2018 final averaged 17.83 million. Note that the 2026 World Cup final also includes metrics from other Nielsen methodological changes that were not in effect for previous World Cups. These have lifted most all live sporting events in ratings numbers to various degrees.

So while media members continue to use the record 2026 World Cup viewership as a sign of things to come, it is important to put those numbers in perspective when comparing viewership to previous years.